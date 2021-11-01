Vaccine roadmap can strengthen local vaccine commercialisation efforts: Dr Adham

BANGI: The National Vaccine Development Roadmap (PPVN) will be capable of strengthening Malaysia’s efforts in commercialising local vaccines.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said such efforts would contribute to the country’s biotechnology, human capital and bio-economic sectors.

“The roadmap’s framework is divided into six priority areas, governance, vaccine manufacturing infrastructure, clinical studies, human capital development and technology acquisition, as well as vaccine development and vaccine communication,” he said during the launch of the PPVN and Malaysian Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI), which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob here today.

He said the roadmap will ensure vaccine production in the short term, between one to five years, and in the long term, between five to 10 years.

Dr Adham said human vaccine development for domestic use, especially for all vaccines in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, represented Malaysia’s readiness in facing any future pandemic threats.

He said the MGVI would also prepare access for research facilities to fulfill the needs of vaccine development, in line with the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2021-2030.-Bernama