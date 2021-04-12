Vaccine shots will not be administered at night during Ramadan

BAGAN SERAI: The Health Ministry will not be administering vaccine shots at night throughout the month of Ramadan, says Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

Instead, the vaccine shots will be given as usual till evening for those who have registered through the MySejahtera app to avoid any disruption during the fasting month.

“I believe that if the shots are administered at night, people will not come because they want to perform tarawih prayers, performed only during Ramadan each year.

“The second phase of the vaccination shots will begin on April 19. For those living in the interior areas such as the Orang Asli, we will send medical officers through the outreach programme to administer the single CanSino vaccine shot,” he said at a news conference after the Malaysia Prihatin and Ehya Ramadan donation programme at the Bagan Serai community hall today.

Noor Azmi, who is also the Bagan Serai MP, said if many people showed up at their appointed time, the medical teams could complete 70 to 80% of the vaccination shots by the end of this year.

When asked about the public’s concern about Ramadan bazaars, he said what was important was to practise physical distancing, wear a face mask and sanitise their hands as part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) set.

During the programme, Noor Azmi presented a mock cheque for RM38,000, with the amount to be distributed to 38 mosques in the Bagan Serai parliamentary constituency in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan. — Bernama