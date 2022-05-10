Value-based finance still in early days, says BNM governor

KUALA LUMPUR: The majority of financial institutions have yet to make changes in how they operate to deliver value-based finance, with many only at the “emerging” phase of implementation even after five years since the launch of Value-Based Intermediation (VBI).

“It appears as if we are still in the early days of value-based finance. Many financial institutions – conventional and Islamic alike – have yet to make important changes,” Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said at the Global Islamic Finance Forum 2022 today.

The intended outcomes of VBI are broadly similar to the objectives set in frameworks such as environmental, social and corporate governance; sustainable, responsible, impact investing; and ethical finance. However, VBI is rooted in syariah, which determines its underlying values, moral compass and priorities.

Meanwhile, efforts to diversify value-based capital such as for funding new ventures and other VBI-aligned outcomes, are far from full realisation.

“Only 4.2% of investment accounts intermediated by Islamic banks are suitable to finance transformation, such as in supplying growth capital to industries of the future or new business models,” Nor Shamsiah said.

In addition, financial institutions have yet to make the most out of the range of syariah contracts in finance applications.

“Benevolent contracts, risk-sharing contracts and other asset-based contracts have yet to be utilised to offer a spectrum of funding, investment and protection solutions,” she added.

Nevertheless, the central bank governor said the Islamic financial sector has continued to advance against the backdrop of various challenges including unprecedented pandemic, slowing global growth, inflationary pressures, depreciating ringgit, and heightened geopolitical tensions.

From October 2020 and September 2021, the Malaysian Islamic banking sector intermediated RM146.6 billion in VBI-aligned initiatives and distributed RM65.2 million via the Islamic social finance instruments (part of VBI). Small and medium enterprises (SME) and micro-SME were the largest recipients of the VBI-related financing with an outstanding amount of RM51 billion, representing a 25.6% increase compared with RM40.6 billion outstanding in 2017-2020.

At the event, the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia launched the VBI report 2021 which reviewed its journey and progress between October 2020 and September 2021.

Nor Shamsiah also announced the establishment of the MIFC Leadership Council, an initiative of Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia to provide thought leadership and drive strategy formulation and implementation to enhance Malaysia’s position as an international gateway for Islamic finance at the event.

“It is envisioned that the council will evolve into industry-led structure that will be better able to respond to and capitalise on global opportunities in Islamic finance,” she said.