KUALA LUMPUR: A 40-year-old driver who crashed a trailer lorry into a flyover under construction at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang (SUKE) highway of Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) near Bandar Tasik Selatan and causing the death of two women on Wednesday evening tested positive for drug abuse today.

Kuala Lumpur police traffic investigations and enforcement department head ACP Zulkefly Yahya said today that initial screening of the suspect’s urine samples turned up positive for methamphetamine.

He said a remand order will be sought to detain the suspect for further investigations.

Zulkefly said the suspect who is fom Sungai Siput, Perak was unhurt in the accident.

In the accident which occurred at 6pm, the trailer crashed into the steel scaffolding at the construction site causing the collapse of the main structure at both sides of traffic.

The structure fell on a passing factory van that was carrying four female workers of electronics manufacturer Sensata Technologies, leaving the vehicle buried under a rubble.

About two dozen firemen who rushed to the scene took less than three hours to free all the trapped victims with the help of construction cranes.

Van driver Muhd Fairus Mohd Yusof, 47, of Gombak, and passengers Zaitun Zainal, 54, of Taman Sri Keramat, and Zakiyah Yakop, 51, of Taman Dato Keramat suffered injuries but survived the accident.

Two other women, Norhayati Abdullah, 42, and Nurina Edwin Abdullah, 47, died of serious injuries at the scene.

The injured victims who were warded at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) were reported to be in stable condition.

In a statement, Projek Lintasan Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Sdn Bhd, the developer of the SUKE highway project, said the trailer lorry which was overloaded was not involved in the construction of the highway.