Van driver jailed, fined for bribing cop

BUTTERWORTH: A van driver was sentenced to 10 days in jail and fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to a charge of giving a RM200 bribe to a policeman on June 2021.

M. Kalaithasan, 53, made the plea after the charge against him was read before Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

The court also ordered the accused to serve another five months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge sheet, the accused had given the money to Corporal Hisamudin Ibrahim at Lorong Perusahaan 4, in front of a factory in Bukit Tengah, Seberang Perai Tengah, Penang, at 5.10 pm on June 28, 2021.

He offered the bribe as an inducement for the police personnel to not arrest and issue a compound against him under Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) for violating the Movement Control Order 3.0 standard operating procedure.

The offence was committed under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009. -Bernama