Various activities lined up for 2022 World Population Day Celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with World Population Day 2022, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) have lined up various activities to enhance public awareness on population issues in Malaysia.

In a statement, the ministry said all the activities will be organised with the cooperation of Universiti Malaya’s Population Studies Unit and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Among the activities are an essay writing competition and a forum, with a theme of A World of 8 Billion: Towards a Resilient Future - Harnessing Opportunities and Ensuring Rights and Choices for All.

The LPPKN will also organise the National Population Conference 2022 which will be conducted face-to-face at Bangi Resort Hotel on Nov 10 and 11.

“The ministry shares a common view with the UNFPA that the World Population Day should be given attention and turn into a platform to enhance public awareness on population issues and challenges in Malaysia,” it said.

Meanwhile, the statement also said that the world population is projected to reach eight billion in November and would indeed be a historic moment with the world having succeeded in reducing poverty and achieving remarkable progress in health care.

It said the maternal and infant mortality rate in Malaysia had dropped sharply while the life expectancy rate of the population had increased with more people living longer and healthier lives.

Malaysia’s population was recorded at 32.7 million in 2021, from 27.5 million in 2010, and continues to grow at a slower pace with an annual growth rate of 1.7 per cent for the 2010-2020 period, compared to 2.1 per cent for the 2000-2010 period.

“With the growing population of the country and the world, Malaysia is committed to implementing short-term and long-term actions to ensure the wellbeing of the population, especially with the various changes and challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

The statement said Malaysia is also projected to be an ageing country by 2030 when 15 per cent of its population is aged 60 and above.

In this regard, it said Malaysia is also committed to strengthening the legal framework related to the elderly through the enactment of the Senior Citizens Bill, as well as recognising the roles played by all segments of society in safeguarding the needs and wellbeing of senior citizens.-Bernama