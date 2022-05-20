Various assistance for single mothers in Sarawak to do business, Assembly told

KUCHING: Various assistance is channelled through the Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKMS) and the Sarawak Women and Family Department (JWKS) to help single mothers who wish to run a micro business to improve their economic status, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development Datuk Rosey Yunus(pix) said one of the assistance was the ‘Bantuan Geran Pelancaran’ of RM5,000 in the form of equipment channelled through the JKMS.

“As of April this year, a total of 364 single mothers have received assistance and guidance from JKMS and are still active in business,“ she said when replying to a question from Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Dudong).

She said contribution of RM60 per month by the Sarawak government for the ‘Kasih Suri Keluarga Malaysia’ programme was also channelled through the JWKS for women household heads or wives of household heads registered under e-Kasih for retirement purposes and to encourage them to save with the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

Among the benefits they get under the initiative are an incentive of RM480 from the federal government, incapacitation benefit of RM5,000 and death benefit of RM2,500.

JWKS also provides trainings such as the Women’s Skills Training, Bounce Back Your Businesses and Sarawak Women Entrepreneur Licensing (PUWAS) to improve the knowledge and skills of single mothers, Rosey said.

She added that the Sarawak Women Heads of Household Micro Assistance (KIRWaS) was one of the state government’s assistance for the group.

Single mothers are also assisted in micro businesses by other agencies such as the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (MINTRED); Sarawak Department of Agriculture; Ministry of Rural Development; Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM); Tabung Ekonomi Kumpulan Usaha Niaga (TEKUN); Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and Majlis Amanah Raya (MARA), she said.-Bernama