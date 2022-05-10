Various interesting programmes lined up for N.Sembilan AKM Tour

SEREMBAN: Visitors to the Negeri Sembilan edition of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour will have the opportunity to enjoy the uniqueness of Jempol district which is one of the ecotourism destinations in the state.

State secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik said the three-day AKM Tour which will take place at Dataran Seri Jempol beginning Friday would offer a variety of interesting and beneficial programmes to local residents and visitors.

“Jempol is one of the ecotourism destinations that are often visited by residents of this state as well as visitors from nearby states, especially on weekends to enjoy the beauty of nature.

“Some 100,000 visitors are expected to show up for the event. Among the special features of the Negeri Sembilan AKM tour is the Futuristic Hospital tent, a hospital that uses advanced systems and technology,“ he told reporters.

There would also be lucky draws with attractive gifts for participants to take home, including two motorcycles, he said.

Razali said the AKM Tour had also lined up other programmes, such as setting up 27 booths from ministries and agencies to provide direct service to the people.

“In addition, entrepreneurs in Jempol can use the advantage to grow their businesses through the business matching programme involving local companies, e-commerce, logistics, retail and cooperatives,“ he said.

He said the Karnival Jamin Kerjaya Keluarga Malaysia would offer 4,132 jobs, with a total of 27 employers having confirmed their participation.

A free shuttle bus service to facilitate public visits to the event will be available at four locations, namely Palong Felda Jaya; Bahau-Felda Jaya; Sg Lui-Felda Jaya and Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Jempol- Dataran Sri Jempol.-Bernama