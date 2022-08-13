Various programmes lined up for Merdeka month celebrations in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Information Department has planned various interesting programmes in conjunction with the national month celebrations.

Its director Za'aba Abu Bakar(pix) said the state-level Kembara Merdeka Keluarga Malaysia (KMKM 2022) would be enlivened with the involvement of people of various races and ages from Aug 16 to 18.

He said the department would receive the baton from the Malacca Information Department at Lorong Seni, Malacca-Negeri Sembilan border in Tampin before the convoy continues its journey to Jelebu and Seremban as well as Kuala Pilah and Jempol.

“We can explore the beauty of tourism products along the journey like the traditional houses that are still preserved here,“ he told Bernama here.

The Negeri Sembilan leg of the KMKM 2022 will end at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza before the baton is handed over to the Kuala Lumpur convoy, he said.

Meanwhile, Za'aba said about 108 Keluarga Malaysia communities from all districts in the state would participate in the Merdeka@Komuniti Programme to boost the spirit of patriotism.

He said the Kampung Langkap Talang Orang Asli Indoor Sports Carnival would be held tomorrow in Kuala Pilah.-Bernama