Varsity silences students from speaking publicly, prohibits them to attend vigils

UNIVERSITY Utara Malaysia (UUM) in Kedah has issued a gag order against students to refrain them from speaking publicly, organising or attending any events related to S. Vinosiny, who was electrocuted in her hostel room.

According to FMT , the broad gag order was issued on Friday and it bans students from holding any vigils to honour the 20-year-old student and demand justice for her death.

“UUM hopes students remain calm and reminds them not to get involved in any activity or organise activities such as forums or dialogues, or make any statements, speculations, assumptions, or opinions regarding this case,” the notice reportedly read.

In addition, Malaysiakini also reported that the university has threatened to take disciplinary measures against students who may violate the ban and stressed in the gag order that the matter is still under police investigation.

This comes after UUM gave assurance that it would not cover up the circumstances surrounding the death of the 20-year-old account student at its Sintok campus.

According to the victim’s father R Sivakumar, the university has been vague and did not tell him what really happened when they called him to inform him about Vinosiny’s death.

According to the father, he lodged the report as he is dissatisfied with the manner in which his daughter died, the safety measures of UUM students, and the handling of her death.