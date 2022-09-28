Varsity team designs ‘smart wheelchair’

PETALING JAYA: Imagine a hospital where patients use automatic wheelchairs with preset destinations to whizz past crowds and obstacles as they go from one examination or test to another. This may soon be a reality if an innovation by a team of students from the Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation is successful.

Supervised by lecturer Vickneswari Durairajah, the Autonomous Wheelchair Project (AWP) was initiated to help reduce the workload of healthcare personnel. The team is led by final year student Chua Meng Kiat, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, assisted by varsity mates Chun Boon Jian, Wong Yi Chen and Lee Kai Sheng, who are studying for their Bachelor of Engineering in Mechatronic Engineering.

AWP won first place in the Integrated Design Project Short Video Competition 2022, organised by the Engineering Education Technical Division of the Institution of Engineers Malaysia on Aug 30.

“AWP was initiated when the Covid-19 pandemic caused a shortage of healthcare workers at our hospitals to get worse as a high number of patients were being warded. We were motivated to do something to ease their burden,” Vickneswari said.

The idea was to cater to all patients who need to use a wheelchair during hospital visits.

“A conventional electric wheelchair would cost about RM1,400. But an AWP may cost between RM1,800 and RM2,000 because of additional features such as autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance and an emergency system (that overrides) the preset (destination) and instead head for emergency exits.

“In the long term, AWP will reduce manpower requirements at hospitals and allow staff to focus on medical issues rather than taking patients for treatment or consultation.”

She said as the project has just completed its initial study phase, the team has not yet been able to test it in an actual hospital setting, adding that once a prototype unit is built, the team will approach hospitals or large clinics to conduct a pilot project.

Vickneswari commended the students for their dedication, motivation and the drive to achieve something in life.

“I believe their outstanding progress was achieved via teamwork, time management and good communication. These skills enabled them to complete AWP and clinch the first place in the competition.”

On the features of AWP, Chua said it consists of navigation, obstacle detection and avoidance, an emergency function and voice command option. Each of the four students built one of the components.

“AWP is navigated by following lines on the floor using colour sensors. At junctions, there will be colour indicators on the line path to determine the direction that the wheelchair has to take. Along the way, ultrasonic sensors and cameras are used to detect obstacles.”

Chua added that the team was thankful to the judges of the competition for recognising their project.

“We are delighted and thankful, but surprised at the recognition we received. This project helped me to brush up on my time, people and work management skills.”