Vegetable farming activities causes pollution of Sungai Belatop: Orang Asli

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli community in the Lojing Highlands, here, claimed that vegetable farming activities in the area have caused pollution to the Belatop River which is their main source of water supply.

More than 3,000 Orang Asli in the area are hoping for action by the relevant authorities to restore the quality of the river water for their health and safety.

One of the residents, Along Ronggeng, 59, said the water in the river was now dirty as it is contaminated with fertilizer waste and also due to the soil erosion, causing mud water to flow into the river.

“It used to be a clean river and a source of our drinking water, there was a lot of fish, but now humans themselves changing the condition of this river because of money. The river water has turned into the colour of teh tarik,” he told reporters here today.

Kampung Pos Brooke village head Rian Bujang said the pollution of the river water had been a problem facing the Orang Asli community in the area for more than 20 years.

He hoped that there would be parties who are concerned with the plight of the Orang Asli to come forward and take the necessary action.

“The problem has been going on for over 20 or 30 years and is believed to be caused by farming and land clearing activities.” he said.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang Senior Environmental Control Officer Zaharizam Johny said that no official complaint had been received regarding the matter.

However, he said, monitoring was carried out by the department from time to time and action was immediately taken if there were reports of any activities causing pollution in the area. -Bernama