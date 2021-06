PUTRAJAYA: The enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), through its monitoring, finds that there is a stable supply of vegetables at markets and supermarkets around Putrajaya despite the enforcement of Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Cameron Highlands.

Its director, Azman Adam said the inspection conducted yesterday was to monitor the prices of vegetables produced by Cameron Highlands’ farmers, such as tomatoes, Japanese cucumbers, chillies, cabbages, green beans, capsicums and salads, following reports of a hike in vegetable prices in the market.

According to him, the ministry’s National Product Price Division received reports of price hikes of several vegetables at the national level, involving tomatoes (8.33 per cent), mustard greens (2.91 per cent), cucumbers (2.08 per cent), local cabbages (2.73 per cent), Chinese broccoli (2.37 per cent), water spinach (2.29 per cent), broccoli (2.27 per cent) and capsicum (2.07 per cent).

He said inspections at several markets here found that the prices of tomatoes and Japanese cucumbers had been increased by 15 to 30 per cent while the prices of other vegetables remained stable. A similar inspection at supermarkets here found that the prices of all the vegetables were not raised.

“In general, vegetables supplies are seen as stable in public markets and supermarkets around Putrajaya. However, the KPDNHEP enforcement division does not reject the possibility of a disruption in vegetable supplies due to EMCO in Cameron Highlands,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Azman also warned that action would be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (AKHAP 2011) against any party who intentionally take excessive profits.

The public can channel information to KPDNHEP by lodging a report against unscrupulous traders via the ministry’s portal eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, hotline 1-800-886-800, WhatsApp to 019-2794317 or contact the Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) at 03-88826088. -Bernama