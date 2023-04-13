Venezuela arrests Colombian businessman wanted in US

CARACAS: Venezuela has arrested Colombian businessman Alvaro Pulido, wanted in the United States for allegedly running a network that exploited food aid, a judicial source told AFP on Wednesday.

Pulido is an associate of another Colombian businessman, Alex Saab, who is close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

The pair are accused of misappropriating aid destined for impoverished Venezuelans and moving $350 million into foreign accounts.

In 2021, the United States offered a $10 million reward for Pulido’s arrest on money laundering charges.

“Pulido and his co-conspirators allegedly marked-up the cost of producing the boxes of food in order to make a personal profit from their production,“ the US State Department said at the time.

A Venezuelan judicial source told AFP Pulido has been “detained” for “investigation.”

The arrest came amid an anti-corruption drive ordered by Maduro which has seen more than 55 people detained since March 17, including executives of state oil firm PDVSA.

Saab was extradited from Cape Verde to the United States in October 2021.

That November a US judge dismissed most charges against him, but he still faces one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which could carry a 20-year jail term.

According to court documents declassified last year, Saab became a confidential informant for the US Drug Enforcement Administration for a year starting in 2018 -- though he denies the claim. -AFP