Verstappen wins at Imola

IMOLA: Formula One world champion Max Verstappen (pix) won at Imola for the second year in a row in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday as Ferrari's home race turned into a nightmare for the Italian team.

Mexican Sergio Perez finished second with McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc fought back to sixth after a late spin while running in third place. His Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz went out in an opening lap collision.

Verstappen, who took the maximum eight points on Saturday for winning a sprint race from pole, also took a bonus point on Sunday for the fastest lap. – Reuters