PETALING JAYA: A new level of bipartisanship in Malaysian politics is in the making. Political experts believe the nation now has the best chance of seeing the government and Opposition working together as never before to deal with the most urgent issues at hand.

There is a precedent of the two sides striking a deal, but never at this level.

“In the states, the Opposition has supported the government in return for being treated fairly when it comes to apportioning of financial allocations,” Universiti Utara Malaysia senior lecturer Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff told theSun.

He said it has happened in Johor and Perak, but the stakes are much higher at the federal level, where the actual political power lies.

“Hence, it is to be expected that the Opposition will demand more and the government would have to concede more,” he said, adding that the “basic ingredients” are already present for such cooperation.

“There is a willingness now between the two sides to work together.”

Kamarul Zaman said this augurs well for the country, given that even the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the other Rulers have called for an end to power tussles among politicians.

On Saturday, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Pakatan Harapan was ready to render support to the Ismail Sabri administration in return for several reforms that the Opposition is advocating.

These include a new law to halt defections by lawmakers and lowering the voting age from 21 to 18. In return, the Opposition would support efforts by the government to focus on eradicating Covid-19 and reviving the economy.

However, it is not a simple quid-pro-quo arrangement, Kamarul Zaman said.

“It will be more complex. The government will have to prepare a proper and specific time frame on the reforms that it has promised to introduce,” he said.

While the government and Opposition remain poles apart politically, he is optimistic that this rare chance of a truce will become a reality.

“Remember that Ismail Sabri has already given a commitment to undertake some of these reforms. As long as the truce does not affect the power equation and the basic principles of each party, anything else is possible.

“However, one thing that does (have an impact on party principles), which is the proposal for an anti-hopping law to be backdated, is unlikely to go through,” he added.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi also agrees that a deal is likely, but for a different reason.

He pointed out that only a few seats separate the government from the Opposition, and based on that, both sides seem ready to cooperate.

He said Ismail Sabri was seen as “more sincere” when he extended the olive branch a few days after being appointed prime minister.

“When Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin did the same, he had already lost his majority, so he no longer had the power to negotiate and make an offer. His action was seen as a desperate move to save his already failing government,” Awang Azman pointed out.

He added that although both sides are politically poles apart, on the basis of upholding the order of the King, in the interest of the people and to address the Covid-19 pandemic and to revive the economy, it must be realised.

He said one issue that has to be ironed first is to ensure fair allocation of funds to both government and opposition MPs.

“It’s just social justice. After all, everyone is Malaysian and should be entitled to the same development,” he added.