Veteran politician Mohd Ali contesting for the first time

MELAKA: Despite being in politics for a long time, Melaka Umno liaison committee deputy chairman is contesting for the first time as Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the Melaka state election in the Sungai Udang constituency.

Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad(pix), 57, who has been active in politics since 1985, is also Tangga Batu Umno division chief as well as the Deputy President of Dewan Negara.

The Sungai Udang (N11) seat will see a four-cornered fight between BN, Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Independent in the Melaka state election on Nov 20.

The other candidates are Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof (PN), Hasmoni Tamby (PH) and Major General (R) Mohd Zahar Hasim (Independent).

Mohd Aleef, 35, a former medical doctor at a private hospital was the youngest candidate in the Sungai Udang contest while Mohd Zahar, 63, was a retired Malaysian Armed Forces personnel and had held the post of director of International Communication and Strategic Intelligence.

Hasmoni, 46, is a member of PKR Wanita Exco and Masjid Tanah PKR Wanita secretary who contested in Kuala Linggi state seat in the 14th general election (GE14) but lost to incumbent Datuk Ismail Othman.

Earlier, Sungai Udang returning officer Datuk Shamsul Ambia Abdul Aziz announced the nomination of candidates at the nomination centre in Dewan Keris Laksamana Kompleks Penjara Sungai Udang when the nomination of candidates closed at 10 am.

In GE14, the Sungai Udang seat was won by Datuk Seri Ir Idris Haron of BN with a majority of 2,229 votes after defeating Mohd Lokman Abdul Gani (PKR).

The Election Commission set today as nomination day while polling day for Melaka election is on Nov 20 and early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and 495,196 registered voters with 240,530 or 48.57 per cent of the voters men and the remaining 254,666 voters or 51.43 per cent women.-Bernama