Veterans welcome idea to utilise them for the policing of medical ketum

KANGAR: A proposal to tap into the law enforcement experience of former servicemen and policemen to police the use of ketum (Mitragyna speciosa) for medicinal purposes could help them earn a living, said Non-Pensionable Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATTBM) Perlis branch president, Datuk Ismail Abidin.

“We are indeed open to the idea and support these efforts because it would help government regulate ketum use and provide veterans with an income,“ he told reporters after a MyFundAction food aid box event involving 300 veterans at the PVATTBM Perlis branch today.

Ismail was responding to a request for comment about a suggestion by the Royal Malaysian Air Force Veterans Association (PVTUDM) Perlis branch patron, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, to the government to consider recruiting former servicemen and policemen as law enforcers to prevent ketum abuse if it is approved for medical use.

Perlis Department of Veteran Affairs director, Major Ahmad Ramdzan Mohamed, and MyFundAction representative, Shahidah Othman, were also present at the event being held for the second time in the state to contribute to the well-being of PVATTBM Perlis members who number around 1,500.-Bernama