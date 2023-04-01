Veterinary enforcement assistant claims trial to soliciting, accepting bribes

KUALA TERENGGANU: A veterinary enforcement assistant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of soliciting and accepting RM35,000 in bribes last year.

Abol As Mohd Jamil, 43, who is with the Terengganu Veterinary Services Department, made the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Dazuki Ali.

The Grade 22 civil servant was charged with soliciting RM35,000 from a man as an inducement for him (Aboi As) to amend the charge involving a Sessions Court case to a charge that comes with a lighter sentence.

The offence was allegedly committed at No. 11596-H Jalan Fikri, Kampung Seberang Takir, Kuala Nerus, between 12.30 pm and 1 pm on July 27 last year.

Abol As was also charged with accepting a bribe of RM35,000 from the same man for the same purpose at the same address on Aug 3, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 16 (a) (B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Dazuki allowed Aboi As bail of RM8,000 with one surety for both charges and also ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court and report himself at the nearest MACC office every month.

The court fixed Feb 7 for mention.

MACC deputy public prosecutors Farah Yasmin Salleh and Nur Athikah Aziz prosecuted, while lawyer Mohd Hazwan Hamidun represented the accused.-Bernama