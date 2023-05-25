Vibrant street art gaining acceptance, popularity

PETALING JAYA: Street art can be used as an option to add beauty to a particular location and serve as a means of community building and cultural expression, said Universiti Malaya Department of Urban and Regional Planning senior lecturer Dr Yong Adilah Shamsul Harumain.

She was commenting on the rise in the number of locations in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Ipoh and Malacca where the popularity of street art is growing.

Yong Adilah said back streets have now been livened up with street art, and more people stop by to take pictures as they walk past such art.

“Street art is not considered vandalism if it is painted with the approval of the owner or the local authority.

“However, it can be considered ‘vandalism’ if the street art features a graphic that is sensitive, racist or negative.

“Such graphics or paintings would give rise to a negative image of the area. However, with proper guidelines, street art can convert dull streets into areas that are lively and a landmark to appreciate in the city.”

She said street art can be in the form of a 2D or 3D image, such as a mural or graffiti. Some street art combines materials that help bring out the 3D effect of the design.

“Back streets are commonly related to something ‘dark and gloomy’ because they are located in the back alleys, and often nobody wants to walk there for safety reasons.

“However, by having street art painted there, the area itself would attract many people and it could become a tourist attraction as well.”

Yong Adilah said street art is gradually being accepted in the country.

“Penang and Ipoh have more of an old town vibe, so the street art there would enhance its historical heritage and it will be more appreciated by the public. This is why it is necessary to identify which area is suitable to have street art.

“Now, many cities with historic and decaying buildings, such as Seremban, Kuantan and Taiping, use street art to create a positive reaction.

“We have many areas with street art in Kuala Lumpur, so using social media like Instagram and TikTok to promote them will make such art more acceptable.

“Just as importantly, street art attracts many pedestrians and helps ensure the streets are safe from busy traffic or crime,” she said.

Syamsul Haffiz Addenno, 31, has been a street artist for seven years.

“One of my proudest street art would be of the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad that was painted on a building near Chow Kit Road in Kuala Lumpur.

“It was one of the largest that I’ve painted alone so far.”

The art is still in good condition, he added.

Syamsul Haffiz said everyone is entitled to have their opinion on street art because it is subjective and may not appeal to every individual. “Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. Some may like street art, and there are others who do not.

“I started my career in street art purely out of passion.

“I feel lucky that my career and interest are the same thing,” he said.