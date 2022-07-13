Victim: Ah long tried to torch house, wants to kill mum

PETALING JAYA: A victim of an Ah Long has appealed for help after the loan shark, known as “Superman”, allegedly threatened to kill his mother and tried to torch the family home, FMT reports.

The victim, a 26-year-old salesman from Rawang, said he had borrowed money through online channels from several money lenders, but had never borrowed money from “Superman”.

He claimed that although he did not ask for it, “Superman” banked RM450 into his account on July 4, which he used.

The Ah Long then demanded RM6,500 as repayment from the victim’s mother.

The victim then claimed that “Superman” tried to burn down his house with a petrol bomb two days later.

The victim then lodged police reports over the incident.

The victim’s encounter was related by MCA public services and complaints department chief Datuk Seri Michael Chong(pix) at a press conference at the MCA headquarters here today.