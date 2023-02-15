Victim stabbed by psychiatric patient at Selayang Hospital in stable condition

PUTRAJAYA: A patient who was stabbed by a psychiatric patient at the Selayang Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department yesterday is in stable condition, said Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

He said the victim was given emergency treatment and then underwent surgery immediately following the incident that happened at 3 pm yesterday.

“The victim is conscious and in stable condition after the surgery, and is under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Selayang Hospital,“ he said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He said the incident happened suddenly, and nurses and medical officers who were at the department took immediate action to overpower the mental patient who was subsequently handed over to the police.

According to him, a police report on the matter has also lodged by a medical officer who witnessed the incident and the case is still under police investigation.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter that the stabbing was caused by a psychiatric patient who was brought in by police for treatment at the hospital.

Therefore, he said the ministry will review the standard operating procedure (SOP) for patients experiencing mental issues.

Earlier, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix), also in a Twitter account today, said the stab victim was receiving the best treatment available. -Bernama