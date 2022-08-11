Vida pleads not guilty to uploading offensive video

SEPANG: Cosmetic entrepreneur Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman (pix), popularly known as Datuk Seri Vida, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to uploading an offensive video clip last April.

Hasmiza, 51, allegedly made and initiated the transmission of a communication which was offensive in character using the DSV Entertainment YouTube channel with the intention of annoying others on April 29.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to a year’s jail, or both if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutor Fazril Sani Mohamed Fadzil, while Hasmiza was represented by lawyer Datuk Adnan Seman.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman allowed Hasmiza bail of RM5,000 with one surety and fixed Dec 7 for mention.

Media previously reported that Vida uploaded a ‘Muah Muah Raya’ video on DSV Entertainment YouTube channel featuring a group of ‘drag queen’ dancers, thus allegedly implicating her in the issue of promoting LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) elements.-Bernama