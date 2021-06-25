Video clip of injured sun bear recorded at rubber plantation: Perhilitan

KUANTAN: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has confirmed that a 29-second video clip showing a sun bear believed to be injured that had gone viral on social media was recorded at an old rubber plantation in Kampung Chat, Lipis.

The department denied claims that the sun bear was found in a forest area where massive logging activities were allegedly carried out.

“The department received complaints from nearby residents about traces of disturbances found at stingless bee nests on June 8 and an investigation which was carried out the next day revealed bear footprints prompting the department to set traps at strategic locations.

“The department is still conducting monitoring at the location as the bear is believed to be injured,“ it said in a statement posted on its Facebook account yesterday.

Perhilitan also urged the public to contact its hotline at 1-800-88-5151 if they have information on the bear. -Bernama