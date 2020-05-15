SEARCH
Elly Fazaniza /
15 May 2020 / 15:44 H.
    (Video) Man flees screening centre in Pudu
    Screenshot of the incident.

KUALA LUMPUR: A man, believed to be a foreigner, today attempted to escape from being screened for Covid-19 at Jalan Landak here.

He ran from the screening centre to Pudu Plaza with journalists chasing after him and recording the scene.

The man was caught by the police in a matter of minutes and taken to the centre.

Officials told theSun earlier there are 22 check points manned by police and military personnel. Within the area, 11 screening tents have been set up as early as 8am. There are 40 to 50 health personnel assisting in the screening.

