Video of man using chemical to freshen up vegetables occurred overseas

PUTRAJAYA: A viral video purportedly of a man using a chemical solution to revive wilted leafy vegetables did not happen at Pasar Selayang, Selangor but occurred abroad, said the Department of Agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture, which confirmed the matter in a statement today, said it found that the incident took place abroad based on the language used and the motorcycle’s registration number in the video.

The Department of Agriculture’s investigation found that the original video was uploaded on the YouTube channel on July 23, 2021 by a Telugu channel under the name Mana Family Trends.

“The Department of Agriculture advises the public not to be easily influenced by the allegations and denies that the incident happened in Malaysia,“ he said.

Earlier, a one-minute 45-second video of a man showing how a chemical solution can revive wilted leafy vegetables went viral on social media.

In the video allegedly recorded at the Selayang Market, the leafy vegetables are fresh again after being soaked in a chemical solution and the vegetables are sold by Rohingya refugees. -Bernama