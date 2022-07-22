Video of woman beating child with broomstick goes viral

RECENTLY, a TikTok video showing a woman beating a child with a broomstick for unknown reasons went viral.

According to a report by The Star Online, the woman’s actions were observed by someone sitting across from her.

The individual who recorded the video eventually went to the police station to seek further action.

“I recorded the video as proof for the police report... hopefully police will give their cooperation in helping the child.

“I will explain in detail after the situation has calmed as I am at the police station and the issue is still under investigation,“ mStar quoted him as saying.

The video attracted more than 200,000 views on TikTok and also prompted many comments on Instagram.