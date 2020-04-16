(Video) Putrajaya dentist serenades netizens with perfect cover of Fly Me To The Moon

IN the movie Dead Poet’s Society, the late Robin Williams implied that the sciences are noble pursuits necessary to sustain life, but the arts (like poetry and music) are what we stay alive for. But for dentist Dr Hafiz Zainal, he has been seizing the day by combining sciences with art.

Described as a ‘Malaysian-born singing dentist’, he took to Twitter today and uploaded a video of himself singing Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’. The rendition which can only be described as melodious and pitch-perfect drew 13,200 retweets.

In addition to that, given the dentist has been described by netizens as good looking, he further drew comments from female fans, with many now claiming to have toothaches and desire to visit his clinic.