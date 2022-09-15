Video recording of conversation with Bella played in court

KUALA LUMPUR: A video recording of a conversation with a Down syndrome teenage girl known as Bella at the Child Interview Centre was played in the Sessions Court here today.

The video showed the 13-year-old girl who was allegedly neglected and abused by Rumah Bonda founder, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali (pix), was interviewed by a police officer of the Sexual, Women, Children Crime Investigation Division (D11)

However, before the video was played, counsel Nur A'minahtul Mardiah Md Nor who is representing Siti Bainun requested that the public gallery be cleared as Bella is underage and is protected under Section 6 of the Child Witness Act 2007.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi allowed the request and ordered the public gallery to be vacated except the prosecution, defence, watching brief lawyer and the accused are allowed to be in court.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad told the court that the witness who was scheduled to give her statement today, the psychiatric specialist handling Bella’s case could not be present as she was involved in another presentation related to her expertise.

“The prosecution has five more witnesses including a psychiatrist, a medical doctor, two investigation officers and Bella herself. The witness after the psychiatrist is Bella. The psychiatric specialist is required to assist the court to understand Bella's disability and intellectual limitations.

“The specialist can give examples of questions which can be given to Bella. We are of the stand that Bella can only be called after the psychiatrist has given hers,” she said.

Siti Bainun, 30, pleaded not guilty to two charges of neglecting and mistreating the 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries at a condominium in Wangsa Maju here between February and June 2021, according to Section 31(1 )(a) The Children Act 2001 which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment or a fine of RM50,000 or both, if convicted.

The trial before Judge Izralizam continues on September 21.-Bernama