(Video) US and Filipino authorities raid an undercover child sex party

SEXUAL abuse of minors is an issue of a massively global scale. Fortunately, authorities and governments are implementing policies to combat this problem. In fact, in Malaysia itself former Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Hannah Yeoh implemented the country’s first child sex offender registry to help employers screen future job candidates.

Another method of combating this heinous menace is by countries cooperating together. A documentary uploaded on Vice showed how successfully this played out.

The video displayed two separate raids, with the first involving a mother who was selling live sex shows online to US clients of her young daughter. Filipino authorities immediately raided the premises while she and her daughters’ were video calling the undercover agent based in the US.

The second raid, however, was drastically more heart-wrenching. It involved a US agent meeting a Filipino broker in the Philippines who pimps out young girls at a restaurant. The broker brought along what seemed to be a minor and described her body parts lewdly. The US agent was attempting to convince the broker to bring more underage kids to his apartment for a sex party. Little did the broker know the US agent was setting him up for the raid.

When the broker arrived at the apartment with a number of underage girls, he proceeded to describe to the agent what “services” these minors can offer. The girls who seemed innocent as to the goings-on were laughing among themselves while sharing chocolate candies. After the broker received the money from the US agent, Filipino authorities rushed into the apartment and apprehended the man. These incidents where wholly caught on video.