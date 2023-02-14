Vietnam Airlines resumes Hanoi-KL route

HANOI: Vietnam Airlines has officially resumed the Hanoi-Kuala Lumpur route with four flights a week on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

To mark the occasion, the airline launched a ticket promotion costing only from 4,644,000 VND (about US$197) for a round trip (taxes and fees included) on this route, according to Vietnam news agency (VNA).

Preferential tickets are being offered from now to March 26, 2023. Passengers can buy tickets on the airline's website, mobile application, official ticket offices, and agents of Vietnam Airlines nationwide, it added.

The airline is currently operating 11 flights per week on the Ho Chi Minh City - Kuala Lumpur route. The restoration of the route from Hanoi to Kuala Lumpur will complete the aviation links between Vietnam and Malaysia.

In 2019 before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam Airlines served more than 220,000 passengers between Vietnam and Malaysia.

Since Vietnam reopened its border, Vietnam Airlines has resumed most of its international routes with more than 600 flights per week, equivalent to 70 per cent of the pre-pandemic level. -Bernama