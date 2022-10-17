Vietnam among 20 best places to visit in January suggested by Wanderlust

HANOI: Vietnam is among the 20 best places to visit in January as suggested by the United Kingdom travel magazine Wanderlust in a recent article.

According to the article, Vietnam, at the 8th place in the list, like its neighbour Laos, is a safe bet in January. The weather is similarly pleasant, dry and sunny - with only slight differences between the north and south.

“You'll never get bored of Vietnam's varied cities: Hoi An, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hue, the perfect city for cycling enthusiasts,” Vietnam News Agency (VNA) quoted the article.

At the top of the Wanderlust’s list is Norway, followed by Malé (the Maldives) and Los Angeles (the United States), Slovenia, Barbados, Laos and the Mekong River, Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador.-Bernama