Vietnam calls for Asean cooperation to spur tourism development

JAKARTA: Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet has called on other Asean member countries to support and cooperate in tourism development.

Speaking at a press conference on the Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023 in Indonesia on Sunday, he said apart from traditional markets that have experienced difficulties, Asean should seek new ones and adjust some policies relating to aviation connection and visas, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

He also suggested the bloc continue implementing tourism development strategies for 2016-2025 and adjust and update them after each meeting of Asean tourism ministers.

Viet described culture as the core value of regional tourism and a unique factor helping the countries attract tourists.

Sharing Viet’s view, Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco also suggested the Asean countries come together to offer unified tourism packages.

“We have agreed to increase first connectivity between our countries and to concretise that by identifying the international and secondary airports that may be utilised to expand direct flights, not only towards our key destinations but also to emerging destinations,” she told a press conference.

Assistant Chief Executive Officer at the Singapore Tourism Board, Juliana Kua, said Asean should get a common understanding and a common plan towards the sustainable development of the tourism industry.

For his part, Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said the forum sought ways to strengthen the intra-bloc connectivity to facilitate travelling and tourism in the region.

Delegates also exchanged views on measures to increase flights from India and lure more Chinese tourists after the country reopened its borders in the spirit of “Asean as a single destination”.

The ATF 2023, including the 26th Meeting of Asean Tourism Ministers, took place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, from Feb 2 - 5.

According to data from the Asean Secretariat, in 2019, international tourist arrivals in Southeast Asia reached 143.5 million, accounting for 9.6 per cent of global international tourists. The growth rate reached 6.1 per cent, 2.1 per cent higher than the world’s average. -Bernama