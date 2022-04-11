Vietnam enjoys strong rise in Indian tourist number

HANOI: Vietnam recorded a strong increase of tourists from India, with an average monthly rise of 51 per cent in first 10 months of this year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

It received 20,681 Indian visitors in October and 82,066 in the first 10 months of 2022, Vietnam news agency (VNA) reported. Since July, the number of Indian tourists to Vietnam each month surpasses the figures recorded in 2019.

Notably, searches for Vietnamese destinations from the Indian market are also rising quickly, with the volume in October increasing three folds compared to that in July and doubling that in August.

According to the report, the most searched destinations include Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc, Da Nang, and Quy Nhon.

The agency also attributed the rise to the results of tourism promotion activities in the Indian market, along with the launching of many direct air routes linking the two countries.

In October, the number of foreign tourists rose 12.1 per cent over the previous month. Tourism revenue in the January to October period reached VND425 trillion (US$17.08 billion), equivalent to 74 per cent of that in the same period of 2019. In the period, the South Korea topped the number of tourists to Vietnam with 26.3 per cent of the total arrivals.

Data from the travel tracking tool Google Destination Insights showed that the number of international searches for tourist accommodations in Vietnam in October continued to increase about 20 per cent compared to September 2022 and 11 times over March, it added.

The top 10 countries with highest searches for Vietnam tourism are the US, Australia, Singapore, India, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the UK, Malaysia, Thailand and Germany, while the top 10 most searched destinations in Vietnam include Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.

In October, the administration issued licences to 70 travel firms to operate international tours, raising their number so far this year to 2,816.

At the same time, the global ranking of VNAT’s website vietnam.travel was advanced to the 166,985th position from 458,550th position in 2021.-Bernama