Vietnam: Hanoi moves towards modern, sustainable agriculture

HANOI: Hanoi is moving towards a smart, high-tech and sustainable agriculture that can adapt to climate change.

Along with synchronous investment in infrastructure in rural areas, the city will focus on developing key agricultural products, including longan, Canh oranges, Dien pomelos, flowers, ornamental plants, and seeds to improve product value, according to Vietnam news agency (VNA).

For sustainable development, the city’s agriculture has been focusing on supporting localities to build concentrated and safe production areas, develop key products, and attract business investment.

The high-tech vegetable growing model of the Cuoi Quy Organic Vegetable Cooperative in Dan Phuong district, was one of the 30 excellent agricultural projects that entered the final round of the “I am a farmer in the 4.0 period” contest organised by the Vietnam Farmers’ Association, it reported.

The cooperative’s Director, Dang Thi Cuoi, said: “The application of growing vegetables in greenhouses using drip irrigation technology has improved both productivity and product quality.”

“On average, each day, we harvest two to four tonnes of safe vegetables to supply clean food stores, supermarkets, kindergartens in the district, with a stable income of nearly 6.6 billion VND per ha per year.”

Phan Trung Kien in Dai Yen commune, Chuong Mi district, owner of a 13,000-chicken farm, said that high-tech poultry breeding with a closed production line of safe methods should limit disease, adding every day, his farm supplies 8,000 eggs to the market.

VNA also reported that the city now has 160 high-tech agricultural production models, of which 105 are in crop production, 39 in livestock, 15 in aquaculture and one combining cultivation and farming.

Director of the city Agricultural Extension Centre Vu Thi Huong said that many models were investing much in modern technology, which initially brought high economic efficiency such as seed production and the Phalaenopsis orchids planting model of Dan Hoai Cooperative in Dan Phuong district, and the mushroom production model with Japanese technology of Kinoko Thanh Cao Import-Export Co. in My Duc district.-Bernama