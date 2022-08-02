Vietnam preparing response plans for monkeypox

HANOI: Vietnam’s Ministry of Health (MoH) on Monday held an online training session to guide medical facilities nationwide on the diagnosis and treatment of monkeypox amid increasing cases worldwide.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son underlined the need to make careful preparations for responding to monkeypox, saying that although no cases of monkeypox had been recorded in Vietnam, the risk of this disease entering the country is very high.

He requested health facilities to prepare necessary conditions for preventing the disease, including clinical-based early detection, and sourcing diagnostic tests to proactively detect cases early for timely quarantine and treatment, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Son also emphasised the necessity to promote communications activity to raise public awareness of signs of illness and strengthen training for medical examination and treatment.

Deputy director of the Department of Preventive Medicine under the MoH, Nguyen Luong Tam, said the ministry is currently developing guidelines for monitoring monkeypox cases in Vietnam and reactivating the border quarantine system.

On July 23, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared monkeypox a global public health emergency due to its rapid transmission rate and the risk of its spread further to other countries. Over 22,000 cases have been recorded worldwide. -Bernama