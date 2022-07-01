Vietnam’s famous rice gains access to Japan

TOKYO: ST25 rice, a type of Vietnam’s fragrant rice that won the title of best rice in the world in 2019, gained access to the Japanese market.

Vietnam’s leading service provider of agricultural products, Tan Long Group JSC in collaboration with Japanese bank based in Tokyo, Kiraboshi Bank held a ceremony in Tokyo on Thursday to introduce ST25 rice to the Japanese market, reported Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam appreciated the two sides’ efforts to bring the grain to such a high-standard market like Japan.

Vietnam is one of the world’s leading rice exporters, and the country’s grain has been available in more than 100 markets over the world, and it is the first time the ST25 rice has been shipped to Japan.

The diplomat expressed hope that more varieties of Vietnamese rice will be able to approach this choosy market, adding that the country must meet over 600 technical standards to bring ST25 into Japan.-Bernama