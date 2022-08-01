Vietnam’s tourism revenue surge sharply in seven months

HANOI: Vietnam generated 11.9 trillion VND (US$509.85 million) in tourism revenue in the first seven months of this year, a 2.7-fold rise year-on-year due to the strong recovery of tourism activities, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Some localities recorded a high increase in tourism revenue in July, including Khanh Hoa province with a rise of 858.4 per cent, Can Tho city by 328.3 per cent, Da Nang city by 284.8 per cent, Hanoi by 216.8 per cent and Ho Chi Minh City by 111.4 per cent.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services in the first seven months of this year was estimated at 324.9 trillion VND, up 37.5per cent year-on-year, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The number of international visitors to Vietnam in July reached 352,600, an increase of 49 per cent compared to the previous month and 47.2 times higher than the same period last year.

Vietnam welcomed 954,600 foreign visitors from January to July, 10 times higher than the figure in the same period last year.

However, the seven-month number still falls short of the pre-pandemic figure, representing a drop of 90.3 per cent compared to 2019. Visitors coming by air accounted for 87.1 per cent of the total, 13.5 times higher than the figure of the same period last year.

According to Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Pham Van Thuy, the country has set the target of serving about 65 million visitors, including 60 million domestic tourists and 5 million foreign ones.

Vietnam has so far served about 71.8 million domestic visitors, exceeding the set target while the number of international visitors has not reached 1 million.-Bernama