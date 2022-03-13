Vietnam sees 168,719 new Covid-19 cases Saturday

HANOI: Vietnam recorded 168,719 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours as of 4pm Saturday, raising the tally to over 5.9 million, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases consist of 15 imported and 168,704 domestic ones, raising the total caseload to 5,903,147, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

While 84,811 patients were given the all-clear on the day, 62 others succumbed to the disease, adding up to the total recoveries and related deaths of 3,068,033 and 41,290, respectively.

By Friday, 199,963,718 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered, including 182,918,691 for people aged 18 and above, and 17,045,027 for those aged 12-17.-Bernama