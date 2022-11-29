Vietnam serves 2.95m international tourists in 11 months

HANOI: Nearly 597,000 foreigners have visited Vietnam in November, up 23.2 per cent month-on-month, bringing the total number of international tourists to the country in the first 11 months of this year to 2.95 million, according to the country’s General Statistics Office (GSO).

The total figure is 21.1 times higher than that of the same period last year, but down 81.9 per cent compared to the number of 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

In the period, the number of international tourists travelling to Vietnam by air accounts for 88.9 per cent, 11.1 per cent by road, and 0.03 per cent by sea, reported Vietnam News Agency.

The country was estimated to earn Vietnamese dong 536.3 trillion (US$21.6 billion) from accommodation and catering services, up 56.5 per cent year-on-year, while revenue in the travel and tourism industry was estimated at Vietnamese dong 22.9 trillion, a 4.1-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year.

Recently, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism launched an email system, the first of its kind, to promote Vietnamese tourism at https://mail.vietnam.travel. -Bernama