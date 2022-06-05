Villager finds old bullets, grenade behind house

IPOH: A villager unearthed rusty bullets and an old grenade behind his house at Kampung Selarong in Pengkalan Hulu on Friday afternoon.

Pengkalan Hulu district police chief DSP Zulkepli Ibrahim said in a statement today, that in the 4.15 pm incident, the 50-year-old man was working to build a bigger cowshed.

“Police were informed about the discovery at 6 pm and found that the bomb was an old hand grenade measuring 12 centimetres (cm) in length and 20 cm in circumference,” he said, adding that several rusty 7.62 millimetres General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMP) bullets were also found.

Following that, he said the Taiping Bomb Disposal unit detonated the grenade at about 10.20 am today without incident, loss of life or property damage.

He said the bullets would be disposed of by the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters Army Mechanical Rifle Armament (AMRA) unit.

He advised the public against touching or moving any objects that they find such as bombs or explosives, and immediately report the discovery to the police for further action.-Bernama