Villagers fear Sungai Kulim polluted

TASEK GELUGOR: Residents of Kampung Tun Sardon, Ara Kuda, near here, are worried that Sungai Kulim, which is the lifeblood of their livelihood, is polluted after dead fish littered the river on March 5.

A resident, Haslan Mat Haris, 62, said although the fishes could be eaten, they could pose a long-term risk to the health of the local populace and the general public.

“I fear it can impact on those who used the fishes, including tilapia, to make fermented fish if there are elements of pollution involved,’’ he told Bernama when conducting a check at the village, today.

He said the diverse fish population would be affected, including decimating fish fries, if the eco-system of the river was destroyed by pollution.

“A similar incident took place two or three years ago. There are many species of fish in the river, such as tilapia, Jawa barb, green catfish, ‘keli’ catfish, snakehead, carps and giant freshwater prawns.

“We appeal to the authorities, such as the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and Department of Environment (DOE), in the state and the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) to conduct an investigation to identity the contamination to protect the river and the people,” he said.

On March 8, a DOE team took water samples from three locations in Sungai Kulim to be analysed and for further investigations to determine the problem.

Meanwhile, a trader, who had been staying in the village for more than 70 years, Che Salmah Saad, 70, said a similar incident had taken place prior to this when PBAPP cleaned a large tank supplying water to the village.

Zordzi Jusoh, 50, also alleged that a strong stench permeated the air when the dead fishes floated on the surface of the water. — Bernama