Villagers residing on Sungai Kupang reserves to be relocated: MB

ALOR SETAR: Residents staying on the Sungai Kupang reserve land will be relocated to safer areas to avoid a similar tragedy which occurred during the floods and water surge phenomenon last July 4.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor(pix) said the Baling District and Land Office was currently identifying the number of houses involved.

He said the state government would also build replacement houses at a cost of between RM58,000 and RM60,000 each, on land belonging to the Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) in Kampung Sadek, Kupang, for 30 families.

“Besides that, the state government will also bear the rental of RM400 a month and RM100 a month in utility for victims who lost their homes in the Baling floods for six months .

“For victims whose houses were damaged, homes, the state government has appointed its relevant subsidiaries to carry out repair work,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said a census was being conducted by the Baling District and Land Office to determine the actual number of houses affected in the floods.

Apart from that, he said, the damage caused by the floods was also being assessed by the relevant agencies and departments and the report to be submitted to the state government for immediate action.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government was still waiting for the report from the relevant department on the cause of the July 4 flood and water surge phenomenon.-Bernama