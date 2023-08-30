$!VinFast Becomes Third Most Valuable Car Company In The World!

The EV maker's value surpasses $191 billion

VINFAST, a Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, has the third-highest market value globally among automakers, behind Toyota and Tesla. Established in 2017, VinFast began operating electric vehicles in 2022. There are hopes for future growth even if it posted a financial loss in 2022 and its electric vehicle operations are not yet profitable. The business intends to build a facility in North Carolina.

According to Nikkei Asia, VinFast’s valuation on the American market rose by 20%, bringing its total worth to $191.2 billion. Despite the fact that its operations in the US have not yet completely begun, the company is attracting the attention of private investors there. Toyota was second with a worth of $270 billion as of the end of August, trailing Tesla by $760 billion. It was $160 billion for VinFast.