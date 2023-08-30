$!VinFast Becomes Third Most Valuable Car Company In The World!

VINFAST, a Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, has the third-highest market value globally among automakers, behind Toyota and Tesla.
Established in 2017, VinFast began operating electric vehicles in 2022. There are hopes for future growth even if it posted a financial loss in 2022 and its electric vehicle operations are not yet profitable. The business intends to build a facility in North Carolina.
According to Nikkei Asia, VinFast’s valuation on the American market rose by 20%, bringing its total worth to $191.2 billion. Despite the fact that its operations in the US have not yet completely begun, the company is attracting the attention of private investors there. Toyota was second with a worth of $270 billion as of the end of August, trailing Tesla by $760 billion. It was $160 billion for VinFast.
Despite being a relative newcomer to the electric vehicle business, VinFast has already had a major impact on the American stock market. On its first day of trading after being listed on Nasdaq in August, it outperformed well-known corporations like General Motors and Ford Motor in terms of market capitalisation.
But lately, VinFast’s stock price has climbed significantly, probably as a result of the few shares that are now available on the market. Approximately 99% of the corporation’s shares are owned by three companies, including Vingroup, the parent company of VinFast. Because there are only a limited number of shares accessible to investors, even modest purchases or sales can create a big shift in the stock price.