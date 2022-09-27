Violence, extremism need to be given due attention to maintain harmony: Idris

KOTA KINABALU: The threats of violence and extremism should be given equal attention in maintaining harmony and stability among the member nations of the Informal Annual Meeting of Ministers of Religion involving Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore (MABIMS).

Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Religion) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad (pix) said the heightened threat of violence and extremism is worrying and it can erupt consciously or otherwise at any the time.

“Islam has taught its followers to always maintain the harmony of life, based on the spirit of peace and prosperity. Therefore, the cooperation of each MABIMS member state is essential,” he told reporters after officiating the 46th MABIMS Senior Officers Meeting (SOM) Theme Paper Seminar here today.

He said extremism is an understanding that goes beyond the limits to the extent that it exceeds the limits of the appropriate provisions either from the perspective of order or from the perspective of humanity.

Commenting on the event, Idris said the 46th MABIMS SOM is capable of coming to an agreement among member countries to safeguard the welfare and interests of Muslims without interfering in matters of a political nature.

He said this year Malaysia is playing host to the 46th MABIMS SOM taking place in Kota Kinabalu beginning yesterday until Friday.

“We hope this meeting being attended by more than 200 participants will offer the best framework in empowering Muslims in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore,” he said.

He also the seminar was the best platform for MABIMS to meet and share ideas to strategise in order to realise living in religious harmony in their respective countries.

“Unity among member states and the region is important for us to survive the crisis that is happening at the regional and global levels, especially involving the economy, ideology, social, health and security,” he said.

Idris said the aim of setting up MABIMS was to create and strengthen existing solidarity among Muslims in Southeast Asia.

“It acts as a vehicle for discussions, exchanging information, knowledge, research materials, sharing experiences and expertise among Muslims in the region and overcoming matters related to common interests to strengthen the faith and shariah based on the guidance of the Quran and Sunnah,“ he added.-Bernama