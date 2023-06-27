Violin teacher exposed for secretly ranting about students on Instagram using swear words

WHENEVER we have a hard day at work where our patience is tested, we will want to vent about it on most days to a trusted confidant or on social media but we must always be cautious on how we vent to others as your secret can be exposed anytime, ruining your reputation for a few moments of frustration.

A violin teacher’s private rants about his students was exposed recently in a Facebook post, now deleted at the time of writing, venting about his underperforming students accompanied with swearing.

The user attached some screenshots of the rants taken from the violin teacher’s private Instagram stories on a Facebook group for parents to warn them about him.

“Parents, please beware of this so-called ‘professional’ violin teacher who’ll upload your child’s picture and publicly call them ‘s*hai’ (translated to ‘stupid p-ssy’ in Cantonese).

“I have hidden the kid’s face here. No kid deserves to be shamed like that! This is extremely rude, unprofessional, and unacceptable from an educator!” the user said in their post.

The violin teacher vented about his students’ behaviours on Instagram for his close circle of followers under a highlight named “Stupid Excuses”, dating back to 2022 with a recent one uploaded on January 7 this year.

One of the stories showed a picture of one of his students playing the violin during a lesson accompanied with some choice of words describing the student’s behaviour.

“This student is the most ‘s-hai’ student I’ve ever met. There are no more ‘s*hai’ students than this one.

“There was once he didn’t come to class for two weeks, and when I asked him if he did practise, he said yes, then proceeded to play like s**t.

“Then I asked again how many hours he practises, and he answered ‘one hour’. He had two f***ing weeks off, that is 336 hours, and he only practised (for) one hour,” he wrote.

He also ranted about another student in his private Instagram story, while an annoyed expression was etched on his face.

“About the student last week who I wanted to say (scold) ‘f*** you’ (to him): He said his brother stole his bow, so he could not practise.

“I want to vomit blood. Did you practise?” he posted in another story, cussing at the student for taking up more than a month to learn a chord which he called “freaking easy”.

It was reported that the violin tutor had made his Instagram account private.

Parents in the Facebook group clearly disagreed with the violin teacher’s venting, despite being on a private platform, many saying it was still unprofessional of an educator to belittle his students, also exposing their identity by not censoring their faces.