IPOH: Vaccinated aboard an ambulance, wheelchair assistance on hand, being greeted with a buggy and accompanied by volunteers - these are all part of the VIP treatment provided by Perak Community Specialist Hospital (PCSH), as the first private hospital chosen as a vaccination centre in the city.

The service offered by the hospital, which is located around seven kilometres from the Stadium Indera Mulia vaccination centre, has made it a popular choice for individuals who are eligible for vaccination after completing the necessary registration process.

The Perak Chinese Maternity Association president Datuk Lee Hau Hian said they were proud to be involved in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and be able to help the public get vaccinated.

“We applied previously and the Health Ministry came to the hospital and visited our vaccination centre for further inspection, including providing training before giving official approval.

“We were asked to prepare services for at least 100 vaccine recipients daily but we hope for a higher number,” he told Bernama and RTM yesterday.

Regarding the vaccination process, he advised the public to follow the set appointments on the MySejahtera application and not come directly to the vaccination centre without a prior appointment.

“The administering of vaccine is very quick, and the appointment can be completed in around 30 minutes, starting from the registration process till getting the vaccination in an uncrowded environment,” he said, adding that the Sinovac vaccine is supplied by the Gunung Rapat health clinic to the hospital, which operates from 9 am to 4 pm, Mondays to Fridays.

Meanwhile, Lye Kim Theng, 80 said he was grateful to the doctor who vaccinated him for his good bedside manner, sharing that the doctor calmed him down before giving him his shot and that it was over before he realised it.

Adam @Md Dahalan Ahmad Dalih, 79, who also received his shot at the hospital said he was thankful to have received the vaccine for both his and his family’s safety, while retired policeman, Abdul Halil @ Abdul Halim Abd Rahman, 78 expressed hope that he would remain in good health, and wanted to tell Malaysians that they should not fear the vaccine but instead put their faith in God Almighty.

The vaccination experience was an unforgettable one, said Leong Mooi, 79, adding she felt safer now and could not wait to share her tale with her friends and neighbours.

On May 26, 9,000 individuals in Perak, mostly 60 years and above, failed to show up for their vaccination appointments, while Perak Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said 237,204 people had received their Covid-19 vaccinations in Perak as of last Friday. -Bernama