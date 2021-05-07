Viral message on RSDH facilities taking vaccine registration is false

KUALA LUMPUR: Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care (RSDH) today said that the message being circulated that its facilities, namely Subang Jaya Medical Centre, Ara Damansara Medical Centre and ParkCity Medical Centre being open for private registration, is false and should be disregarded.

“There is no private registration for the COVID-19 vaccination at any of RSDH facilities. Members of the public are advised not to respond to any such message offering private COVID-19 vaccination at our three hospitals,” it said in a statement here today.

RSDH also reminds the public that registration for COVID-19 vaccination is only available through government-approved channels such as the MySejahtera app.-Bernama