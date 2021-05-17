Viral post of application for AstraZaneca vaccine open to all is fake: JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR: A message that has gone viral on social media stating that applications for the AstraZeneca vaccine is open to all in Malaysia is fake, said the COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

It said in a statement yesterday that the link https://www.vaksincovid.gov.my/en/register that went viral was only for the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme and not for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The committee also advised the public to be cautious of viral messages and to only obtain verified information through the committee’s official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account @JKJAVMY.

On May 2, the government opened the voluntary registration for AstraZenaca vaccination to eligible , individuals aged 18 years and above and the vaccination process began on May 5.

Yesterday, Bernama reported National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin as saying that more opt-in registration for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be opened for residents in the Klang Valley and several other states, and an announcement on the matter would be made next week.-BERNAMA