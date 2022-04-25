Viral poster on JKM Aidilfitri assistance fake

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has clarified that a poster entitled ‘Tarikh Bantuan Raya JKM Mei 2022 - Bantuan Kanak-Kanak, Suri Rumah, Warga Emas’ (Date of JKM Raya Assistance May 2022 - Assistance for Children, Housewives, Senior Citizens) that went viral on social media is fake.

JKM informed the public about the fake viral poster through a media statement from the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) yesterday.

The department also advised the public not to simply believe false information spread online and to refer to the JKM website via www.jkm.gov.my to obtain accurate information about the assistance.

It added that Malaysians should be smart and responsible digital citizens by checking and referring to official sources for authentic and up-to-date information.-Bernama